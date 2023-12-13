British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick yesterday heard arguments from Northern Pulp about why it has asked for yet another extension of its creditor protection, the 12th since June 2020 when Northern Pulp and its affiliates first sought and received creditor protection in the court. Fitzpatrick called the extension until June 30, 2024, “appropriate […]
Northern Pulp’s $450 million lawsuit looming over Nova Scotia
BC court extends creditor protection for the Paper Excellence company so that mediation can continue, but whatever the outcome, it threatens to be very expensive for Nova Scotians