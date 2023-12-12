Northern Pulp has asked the Supreme Court of British Columbia for yet another extension of the creditor protection it has been enjoying since June 2020. The extension request is the 12th Northern Pulp has made, and if Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick grants it in a court hearing today in the British Columbia court, creditor protection will […]
Northern Pulp wants bankruptcy hearing kicked down the road again, to June 2024
A $400 million lawsuit against the province is in the mix, and the company has stopped paying into the pension fund.