This is the second of a series of articles resulting from a yearlong investigation into Paper Excellence, already Canada’s largest pulp and paper producer and now much bigger following its acquisition of the logging giant Resolute Forest Products on March 1. These articles are part of “Deforestation Inc.” a collaboration of the International Consortium of […]
Deforestation Inc: Paper Excellence and the ‘environmental insult’ to a First Nation community
Is Paper Excellence’s Northern Pulp a good neighbour? Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Andrea Paul says no