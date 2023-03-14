This is the fifth in a series of articles resulting from a yearlong investigation into Paper Excellence, by far Canada’s largest pulp and paper producer following its 2021 acquisition of Domtar, and now also the North American logging giant, Resolute Forest Products. These articles are part of “Deforestation Inc.,” a collaboration of the International Consortium […]
Deforestation Inc: Nova Scotia opts for forest certification scheme critics call ‘greenwashing’
Moreover, as problematic as certification programs can be, the provincial government doesn’t require Paper Excellence to have any forest certification at all on its huge Crown land timber licence.