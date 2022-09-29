Councillors have voted in support of a staff-recommended electric ferry service from Bedford with new terminals in Mill Cove and Halifax, a $5 fare, and 20-minute frequency at an estimated cost of $215 million. But whether it ever sets sail depends on funding from the other levels of government. The plan came to council as…
You are here: Home / Government / City Hall / Halifax to apply for federal funding for electric Bedford ferry service, now estimated at $215 million
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter