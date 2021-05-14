A new report on how and why climate change should be incorporated into fisheries management in Atlantic Canada and the Eastern Arctic begins with an ominous passage that serves as a stark reminder of just how tragically wrong we humans can be about the limits of the natural bounty on this planet.[i] The report was …
You are here: Home / Environment / Report: Canada’s “critically depleted” fish stocks are further threatened because the Fisheries Act doesn’t address climate change
About Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author. Website: www.joanbaxter.ca; Twitter; Email: [email protected]