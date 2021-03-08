Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / More delays at Muskrat Falls hydro project

More delays at Muskrat Falls hydro project

By

The Muskrat Falls megaproject that is already more than two years late in delivering hydroelectricity to Nova Scotia needed to meet renewable energy goals has hit another series of speed bumps.  Work on the additional two generating units needed to deliver hydro from Labrador to Nova Scotia will take a month longer than forecast a…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.