The Muskrat Falls megaproject that is already more than two years late in delivering hydroelectricity to Nova Scotia needed to meet renewable energy goals has hit another series of speed bumps. Work on the additional two generating units needed to deliver hydro from Labrador to Nova Scotia will take a month longer than forecast a…
You are here: Home / Environment / More delays at Muskrat Falls hydro project
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]