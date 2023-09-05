Savvy shoppers know they can save big on a loaf of bread at Dollarama. But at more than a dozen of the Quebec-based company’s stores in Nova Scotia, there’s no bread on the shelves. Those stores have one thing in common: there’s a Sobeys nearby. Mary Wilson went shopping at Dollarama's Cole Harbour location last […]
To access this post, you must purchase a membership plan or  log into an existing membership.

Suzanne Rent is a writer, editor, and researcher. You can follow her on Twitter @Suzanne_Rent and on Mastodon