Savvy shoppers know they can save big on a loaf of bread at Dollarama. But at more than a dozen of the Quebec-based company’s stores in Nova Scotia, there’s no bread on the shelves. Those stores have one thing in common: there’s a Sobeys nearby. Mary Wilson went shopping at Dollarama's Cole Harbour location last […]
‘They don’t let us’: Dollarama stores sell bread, unless there’s a Sobeys nearby
Sobeys was one of the grocery chains involved in the bread price-fixing scheme. Now, a Halifax Examiner investigation finds that the sale of discounted bread is limited near Sobeys locations.