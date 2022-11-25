A group of “citizen scientists” recently discovered a wide logging road running through mature forests in Annapolis County, on Crown land they had hoped the government would protect. Instead, they learned the province has approved logging in the old, undisturbed forest in the area, and their pleas to Environment and Climate Change Minister Timothy Halman to have it protected have gone unheeded.
‘Citizen scientists’ call on Houston to freeze all logging around Goldsmith Lake in Annapolis County
The Westfor consortium of mills has a licence to log in the area, on Crown land Nova Scotians bought from Bowater in 2012, but DNRR now tells the Examiner no logging will happen until it looks into “new information.”