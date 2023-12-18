The committee monitoring the federal and Nova Scotia government responses to last spring’s mass casualty commission report met last week behind closed doors. It says it will post what it was told … later. Engagement? Transparency? Accountability?
Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of...
More by Stephen Kimber
Committee to monitor Mass Casualty Commission recommendations meets … in secret
Share this:
Stephen Kimber
Stephen Kimber is an award-winning writer, editor, broadcaster, and educator. A journalist for more than 50 years whose work has appeared in most Canadian newspapers and magazines, he is the author of... More by Stephen Kimber