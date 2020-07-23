The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Halifax’s destination marketing organization sent an email to members Thursday celebrating a government announcement that hasn’t happened.

Destination Halifax sent the email at about 2 p.m., with the subject line “Welcome back to Halifax, Canada!”

“Canadians can now reunite with family and friends coast to coast. The Province of Nova Scotia announced <LINK to press release> unrestricted travel throughout Canada <or list provinces>,” the email said.

“As of <date>, self-isolation for 14-days is no longer required when you enter Nova Scotia from <these / all> provinces and territories.”

The email urged people to continue following public health measures like physical distancing, hand washing and the use of non-medical masks.

“Discover Halifax was one of many organizations that submitted a proposal <LINK> to the Province of Nova Scotia to establish travel between safe markets,” the email said.

“Our submission included outlining measures the destination has taken to keep Halifax safe. This includes signage, crowd dispersal efforts and public health reminders.”

Ross Jefferson, president and CEO of Discover Halifax, signed the email. The Halifax Examiner emailed him and communications director Monica MacLean asking whether the organization is aware of some upcoming announcement.

“As you know the Premier announced some time ago that an announcement may be coming,” MacLean replied.

“We have no indication when and if that might happen, and I was trying to be prepared with a message to our members. In error, I shared the draft when I was testing the formatting.”

Screenshots of the email posted on Twitter on Thursday had people angry anyway, and writing letters to Premier Stephen McNeil.

The situation is reminiscent of chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang’s early presentation of the province’s reopening plan to the chamber of commerce.

Strang and McNeil have a COVID-19 briefing planned for Friday at 1pm.

