If you’ve spent the day trying to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for someone 80 or older without success, you’re not alone.

The third-party server responsible for booking the online appointments has been disabled, and the provincial Department of Health and Wellness isn’t sure exactly when it’ll be back online.

Social media has been abuzz today as frustrated seniors and their friends and family members try to access the site. Someone booking an appointment for a neighbour told the Halifax Examiner she’d been trying for hours only to be met with the message “This page is currently not available. Please try again later,” or “Your estimated wait time is unavailable.”

“We are experiencing a high volume of traffic on the website at this time. You will be provided access to the booking page in priority sequence. This will ensure you have the best possible online experience,” a recent visit to the site noted.

Anyone who is 80 years old as of March 1 is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination. Booking opened today March 1 for clinics at the IWK Health Centre, the Canada Games Complex at CBU in Sydney, NSCC in Truro, and the New Minas Baptist Church. Those clinics all have start dates of March 8.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness said in an email that CanImmunize (the third party platform overseeing the booking) alerted them earlier today to “extremely high traffic on the site.”

“They are investigating the cause of the slow down. As a precaution, the site has been disabled until they can resolve the issue,” spokesperson Marla MacInnis said via email.

“Once the site is online, we will advise Nova Scotians through government social media channels.”

MacInnis said CanImmunize is working to resolve the issue “ASAP today.”

The phone lines have been overwhelmed but people are getting through to book appointments. We appreciate everyone’s patience,” she said.