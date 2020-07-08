Tim’s scratchpad

05:00: Atlantic Sail, ro-ro container, arrives at Fairview Cove from Liverpool, England (itinerary)

06:00: Clio, oil tanker, arrives at anchorage from Saint John

06:00: MSC Immacolata, car carrier, arrives at Autoport from Valencia, Spain

06:00: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, arrives at Pier 41 from St. John’s

06:30: Thunder Bay, bulker, arrives at National Gypsum from Charlottetown

07:30: Selfoss, container ship, arrives at Pier 42 from Reykjavik, Iceland

09:00: Horizon Arctic, offshore supply ship, sails from Pier 9 for sea

11:45: Selfoss sails for Portland

15:00: Atlantic Sea, ro-ro container, arrives at Fairview Cove from New York

15:30: Atlantic Sail sails for New York

16:00: MSC Immacolata sails for sea

18:00: Clio sails for sea

20:30: Maersk Mobiliser, offshore supply ship, arrives at Pier 9 from the Sable Island field

22:30: Atlantic Sea sails for Liverpool, England

23:00: Maersk Mobiliser sails for sea

XXXXX

XXXX

This article is for subscribers. Click here to subscribe.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

XXXX

As with the Examiner, the Cape Breton Spectator is subscriber supported, and so this article is behind the Spectator’s paywall. Click here to purchase a subscription to the Spectator, or click on the photo below to get a joint subscription to both the Spectator and the Examiner.

White space

