Tim’s scratchpad

05:00: Atlantic Sail, ro-ro container, arrives at Fairview Cove from Liverpool, England (itinerary)
06:00: Clio, oil tanker, arrives at anchorage from Saint John
06:00: MSC Immacolata, car carrier, arrives at Autoport from Valencia, Spain
06:00: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, arrives at Pier 41 from St. John’s
06:30: Thunder Bay, bulker, arrives at National Gypsum from Charlottetown
07:30: Selfoss, container ship, arrives at Pier 42 from Reykjavik, Iceland
09:00: Horizon Arctic, offshore supply ship, sails from Pier 9 for sea
11:45: Selfoss sails for Portland
15:00: Atlantic Sea, ro-ro container, arrives at Fairview Cove from New York
15:30: Atlantic Sail sails for New York
16:00: MSC Immacolata sails for sea
18:00: Clio sails for sea
20:30: Maersk Mobiliser, offshore supply ship, arrives at Pier 9 from the Sable Island field
22:30: Atlantic Sea sails for Liverpool, England
23:00: Maersk Mobiliser sails for sea
XXXXX
XXXX
This article is for subscribers. Click here to subscribe.
The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.
XXXX
As with the Examiner, the Cape Breton Spectator is subscriber supported, and so this article is behind the Spectator’s paywall. Click here to purchase a subscription to the Spectator, or click on the photo below to get a joint subscription to both the Spectator and the Examiner.
White space
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.