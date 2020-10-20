The Goldboro Gamble

In Part 2 of this two-part series about the Goldboro LNG project, the Halifax Examiner delves into some of the opposition to the proposal, where it is coming from, and what the project means for Nova Scotia. When Pieridae Energy announced in 2018 that it had received “written confirmation of eligibility in principle” for “prospective”…
