Mountain Equipment Co-operative is no more. In September 2020, Mountain Equipment Co-operative filed for creditor protection. A month later, a judge ordered that the co-ops’ assets be sold to a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, and Mountain Equipment Co-operative became Mountain Equipment Company. Now, the same federal law that was used to dismantle Mountain Equipment…
You are here: Home / Environment / The demise of Mountain Equipment Co-op could spell expensive trouble for Nova Scotia
About Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca; Twitter; Email: [email protected]