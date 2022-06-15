There was no fanfare, not even a press release. But three months ago, Premier Tim Houston’s government quietly reversed a move made in 2016 by former Premier Stephen McNeil’s government that brought all the province’s conservation, inspection, enforcement, and compliance officers under one roof. According to Erin Lynch, spokesperson for Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR),…
You are here: Home / Environment / The conservation officer shuffle: Houston government quietly moves inspection, enforcement and compliance officers out of Nova Scotia Environment and back to Natural Resources
About Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author of seven books, including "The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest." Website: www.joanbaxter.ca; Twitter; Email: [email protected]