The organization representing the province’s social workers has launched a campaign demanding the candidates vying to be Nova Scotia’s next premier commit to creating a “desperately needed” child and youth advocate office. “We would ideally like to see more robust policy options coming out of these three men wanting to be premier,” Alec Stratford, executive…
You are here: Home / Featured / Social workers call for Liberal leadership candidates to back a child and youth advocate office
About Yvette d'Entremont
Yvette d’Entremont is a bilingual (English/French) journalist writing news and features for The Halifax Examiner. She's also a journalism instructor at the University of King's College. email: [email protected]; Twitter