Social workers call for Liberal leadership candidates to back a child and youth advocate office

By

The organization representing the province’s social workers has launched a campaign demanding the candidates vying to be Nova Scotia’s next premier commit to creating a “desperately needed” child and youth advocate office. “We would ideally like to see more robust policy options coming out of these three men wanting to be premier,” Alec Stratford, executive…

