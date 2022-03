Episode 72 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is published.

Fellow awards show and movies obsessive Lisa Buchanan returns to chat with Tara about the Oscars’ full-scale return to pre-pandemic times—including the usual pre-pandemic mess! They dig into this year’s attempt to bring in viewers (it will fail, it always fails) and how that decision has alienated a swath of craftspeople, Jane Campion’s record-setting nominations—and perhaps award-losing comments—Kristen Stewart and Jessica Chastain, the dominance of international films, and all manner of spoilers. Plus a new song by Keeper E.

Listen to the episode here.

