Public paying the price to clean up old gold mines

Episode 71 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is published.

Amy Sherman-Palladino is both a thrilling and confounding creator of television — best known for Gilmore Girls, she also helmed a single season of the much-missed Bunheads, and has seen the biggest success of her long television career with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a 1950s-set series starring Rachel Brosnahan as an upscale New York woman who becomes a (gasp!) stand-up comedian. Tara is joined by her friends Denise Williams and Holly Gordon for a dissection of the just-aired fourth season, including all the Gilmore universe people who showed up (some VERY unwelcome), Susie’s sexuality, ASP’s blind spots as a writer, production budgets, and that time they were spoiled for Gilmore by the Warner Brothers studio tour. Plus a new song from Don Brownrigg!

Listen to the episode here.

Check out some of the past episodes here.