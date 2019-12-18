Premier Stephen McNeil delays Northern Pulp decision until Friday

Premier Stephen McNeil just issued the following statement:

PREMIER’S OFFICE–Premier Issues Statement, to Hold Media Availability Friday, Dec. 20

NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Stephen McNeil in response to the Minister of Environment’s decision on Northern Pulp’s proposed effluent treatment plant.

I would like to thank the regulator, Minister Wilson and his team for their hard work on the Northern Pulp file. According to the regulator, Northern Pulp has provided some of the scientific evidence required, but not enough, meaning more work would need to be done.

The regulator has given the company the opportunity to file an environmental assessment report, which could take up to two years. Our government now faces a very difficult decision – whether to give the company an extension to allow it to do the work necessary to prove it can operate in an environmentally sound manner, or let the Boat Harbour deadline stand, effectively shutting down the mill.

Because this is one of the most difficult decisions our government has had to make to date, we need to take more time to reflect. At the same time, I understand how difficult this is for many Nova Scotians for many different reasons and I will make a decision public on Friday.