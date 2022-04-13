Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Port Wallace Gamble: the real estate boom meets Nova Scotia’s toxic mine legacy

Port Wallace Gamble: the real estate boom meets Nova Scotia’s toxic mine legacy

Part 4. The provincial government has taken over control of the Port Wallace 'special planning area' to fast-track development, but what about toxic tailings in Barry’s Run and other risks to the area?

By

In March 2020, the Halifax Examiner published the award-winning series, “Port Wallace Gamble: the real estate boom meets Nova Scotia’s toxic mine legacy.” The three articles (available here, here and here) looked at Clayton Developments’ proposed new and massive subdivision for Port Wallace in Dartmouth, and serious concerns about the mercury and arsenic contamination from…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.