NSGEU bows out of Northwood review, citing secrecy and renewing call for a public inquiry

The union representing some healthcare workers at the facility is bowing out of the government’s review into the response to COVID-19 at Northwood — citing secrecy and threats of fines or even prison time for publicly disclosing information.

Northwood’s Halifax facility was the epicentre of Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 outbreak, with 53 of the province’s 64 deaths occurring among its residents. The total number of cases at Northwood was 345, including staff and residents. There are now no known active cases at Northwood, or anywhere else in the province.

One month ago, Health Minister Randy Delorey ordered a review of the facility. As the Halifax Examiner reported at the time:

Delorey has appointed infectious disease consultant Dr. Chris Lata from Sydney, N.S. and former British Columbia associate Deputy Minister of Health Lynn Stevenson to a quality-improvement committee established under the Quality-improvement Information Protection Act. Their report is due September 15 and their recommendations will be the only information that will be made public. “Like all Nova Scotians, we are very concerned and saddened about what happened at Northwood and want answers for the families and friends who lost loved ones to this terrible virus,” said Delorey. “The recommendations will help Northwood and other long-term care facilities better prepare for future waves of this virus.” Under the Quality-improvement Information Protection Act, none of the information gathered through interviews and data provided by workers, public health officials, managers, and representatives of families is admissible in court. Both Northwood Inc. and the province are the targets of a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of some people whose deceased family members were Northwood residents when they became infected with COVID-19.

In a news release on Thursday, the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) announced that union president Jason MacLean will not be taking part in that review, saying it “restricts anyone who appears before the committee from sharing that same information publicly, and threatens them with risk of fines and prison time.”

Last week, MacLean was invited to speak with members of the review committee about our members’ experience working at Northwood during the first wave of COVID-19. Just hours before that meeting, the NSGEU received an email from a committee staff person stating that, “Any quality improvement information, is protected from disclosure under the Quality Improvement Information Protection Act.” This means that any information provided to the committee immediately becomes a secret and cannot be provided to the public in any form, not even through the province’s Freedom of Information Act. A person releasing information is subject to a maximum fine of $10,000 and up to six months in prison. “The NSGEU accepted the invitation to work with the review committee so we could share the experiences of our members. The NSGEU stands with the 53 families who lost loved ones during the first wave of the COVID pandemic,” says MacLean. “We strongly believe that the public interest is best served by holding a public inquiry, fully disclosing all information, so the families, seniors, staff and Nova Scotians get the answers they deserve.” In light of the secrecy surrounding the current review process, President MacLean made the difficult decision to decline speaking with the committee. Instead, the details he was prepared to provide to the committee are being compiled into a detailed report, which we plan to release publicly next week, along with an 800+ page FOIPOP document. The report and FOIPOP document outline not just the events at Northwood in April of this year, but also provides a context into government’s decisions leading up to the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. “The residents of Northwood, as well as their family members, facility staff, and all Nova Scotians, deserve to know what led up to the tragic deaths at this facility,” says MacLean. In light of the Provincial government’s newfound support for public inquiries, the NSGEU is renewing its call for Premier Stephen McNeil to also launch a full public inquiry into the deaths of 53 residents at Northwood this spring.

Reporter Jennifer Henderson will ask Delorey and Premier Stephen McNeil about the announcement after today’s cabinet meeting.

