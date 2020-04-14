Nova Scotia’s pandemic projections released

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Nova Scotia now has over 500 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The province released estimates today based on models that show that if compliance with distancing measures and closures remain in place, Nova Scotia could expect to see 1,500 people test positive by June 30. That’s the best-case scenario.

If people do not comply with the restrictive measures that are in place, those numbers more than triple and 6,269 people could be infected with COVID-19 by June 30. These are projections only and do not predict how many people might die because, as the Chief Medical Officer of Health noted, the mortality rate will depend on to what extent the virus gets into long-term care homes where people are most vulnerable.

Nova Scotia’s model demonstrates what a dramatic impact the lockdown that businesses and families are experiencing today could have on what hospitals will see in the next few weeks and months. If compliance to the restrictions continues to damp down the spread, the peak number of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization would be 35. About one-third of those patients would land in the Intensive Care Unit. That’s manageable, according to Dr. Robert Strang, and would not overwhelm our Emergency rooms and paramedics.

“It’s the other scenario that scares me,” said Premier Stephen McNeil at today’s briefing. That’s the one where the current physical distancing and other restrictions no longer apply. Under that projection, the number of people being hospitalized at the peak of the pandemic rises to 85, with more than 30 severely ill people requiring admission to the ICU.

“If we go to doubling hospitalizations at the peak of the curve,” said Strang, “that is beyond the capacity of our healthcare system. Like other countries, Nova Scotia would be overwhelmed and that would put even more lives at risk.”

Strang was asked whether Nova Scotians should expect to see tight restrictions on where they can go and whether they can work continue until June 30, the end date of the model and projections.

“We are looking at May into June before we start relaxing things, in all likelihood,” replied Dr. Strang. “Although we will look at it week by week.”

The model does not estimate when the peak of the infection will hit. The numbers of new cases climbed by 43 today, partly as a result of record numbers of lab tests done yesterday — more than 1400. The total number of positive cases in Nova Scotia now sits at 517. Ten people have been hospitalized and four remain in Intensive Care.

There are two areas of very real concern, as highlighted by the Chief Medical Officer of Health in his presentation. Of the more than 500 COVID-positive people, Strang estimates 200 are currently in the East Dartmouth area. The province has set up mobile testing centers in the North Preston Community Centre as well as in East Preston and Cherrybrook. Fourteen of the 43 newly reported cases Tuesday are in East Dartmouth.

Northwood’s long-term care facility in Halifax is also continuing to see more spread. Thirteen of today’s newly reported cases were at Northwood, where 26 residents and staff tested positive over the past five days. East Dartmouth and the Northwood nursing home are both experiencing outbreaks and Strang did not rule out a potential connection between the two. He noted that a number of people who work in long-term care facilities also live in communities where COVID-19 is present.

“If we can minimize community spread,” Strang said, “it will mitigate introducing COVID-19 into our long-term care facilities.”

Strang was not able to provide a precise number for how many staff and residents in long-term care homes have currently tested positive for the virus. The count at Northwood is up to 39 and there were 10 other cases at other homes yesterday. He promised to get more precise numbers soon. Some of the three COVID-related deaths in Nova Scotia have links to long-term care but Strang would not confirm if all did.

