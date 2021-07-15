Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / Nova Scotia seeking public feedback on Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes wilderness addition

Nova Scotia seeking public feedback on Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes wilderness addition

By

The provincial government is looking for feedback on the addition of 15 hectares of land to the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lake Wilderness Area. Starting this week, and until Sept. 27, people can use this online form to weigh in on the potential protection of eight areas, including a parcel between Kearney Lake and Charlie’s Lake,…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.