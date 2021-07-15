The provincial government is looking for feedback on the addition of 15 hectares of land to the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lake Wilderness Area. Starting this week, and until Sept. 27, people can use this online form to weigh in on the potential protection of eight areas, including a parcel between Kearney Lake and Charlie’s Lake,…
You are here: Home / Environment / Nova Scotia seeking public feedback on Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes wilderness addition
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter