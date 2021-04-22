Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / Nova Scotia expands Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes wilderness area to fix public access issue

Nova Scotia expands Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes wilderness area to fix public access issue

By

The provincial government is expanding the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes wilderness area, fixing a public access issue and protect an ecologically sensitive area. It’s one of 61 wilderness areas, nature reserves and provincial parks on a new list for protection, announced in a news release on Thursday. “The Rankin government intends to designate 61 more…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.