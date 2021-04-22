Nova Scotia expands Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes wilderness area to fix public access issue

The provincial government is expanding the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes wilderness area, fixing a public access issue and protect an ecologically sensitive area. It’s one of 61 wilderness areas, nature reserves and provincial parks on a new list for protection, announced in a news release on Thursday. “The Rankin government intends to designate 61 more…
