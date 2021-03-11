No clear answers to clearcut questions

Episode #20 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne is published.

he leader of Tara’s all-time favourite local band, Wintersleep, stops by to discuss the third installment of his POSTDATA project, Twin Flames. Paul Murphy and his brother initially crafted the 2009 debut as a gift to their parents, but the material found an audience and its catalogue has continued to expand over the past decade. Out March 5, Twin Flames is a thoughtful, introspective, often joyful collection of songs exploring gratitude for life. Murphy also talks about being in Wintersleep for 20 years and then we count our grey hairs.

This episode is available today only for premium subscribers; to become a premium subscriber, click here, and join the select group of arts and entertainment supporters for just $5/month.

Please subscribe to The Tideline.