Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / No clear answers to clearcut questions

No clear answers to clearcut questions

Officials from the Department of Lands & Forestry give only vague assurances that tighter logging rules will be applied, eventually.

By

Which rules are going to apply to hundreds of harvests approved on Crown land during the 2.5 years since the Lahey Report came out: the Interim Guide in place today or new rules poised to be introduced that will force companies to take less wood and leave more trees behind to improve biodiversity? That’s an…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.