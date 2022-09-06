Halifax Examiner

Millions in public money lost as Dartmouth e-voting company Intelivote restructures debt

Millions in public money invested in a Dartmouth company is lost after creditors approved a debt restructuring plan. As part of the plan, approved at a meeting on Friday, a total of $6.8 million in provincial and federal tax dollars owed by Intelivote Systems Inc. won’t be recouped. Dean Smith founded Intelivote in 2003 to…

