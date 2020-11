Episode #5 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is out!

This week, poet and activist Rebecca Thomas stops by the show to discuss her debut book of poetry, I Place You Into the Fire, a meditation on navigating life and love. She talks about the embarrassment of interrogating her feelings, her time as poet laureate of Halifax, and her experience as an advocate for Indigenous justice. She reads a couple poems too. Plus: The Bitter End?!

