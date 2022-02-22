Lots of jobs available as Nova Scotia Power kicks coal, committee hears

There are plenty of jobs for Nova Scotia Power workers as the province transitions away from coal, officials told MLAs at a committee meeting on Tuesday. The provincial standing committee on natural resources and economic development held a live-streamed hybrid meeting, with MLAs in the legislative chamber at Province House and witnesses appearing by videoconference,…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter