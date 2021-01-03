Thanks to a provincial government decision, Nova Scotians could be looking at a future power rate increase. The decision splices together the strands of many competing public and private priorities, and depending on where you sit, you’ll rank them differently. They include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, meeting renewable energy targets, preserving forestry jobs, and —…
You are here: Home / Environment / How Emera is profiting off Nova Scotia Power customers in a questionable scheme for green power
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]