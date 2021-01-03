Halifax Examiner

How Emera is profiting off Nova Scotia Power customers in a questionable scheme for green power

Delays in the Muskrat Falls hydro project meant Nova Scotia wouldn't meet its renewable energy targets. And then the Northern Pulp mill closed, and woodlots lost a buyer for their chips. Just then, in the name of filling the gap in renewable power, Nova Scotia Power was allowed to start buying more biomass power from its parent company Emera, at an additional cost to ratepayers of $7 million — and never mind that scientists and environmentalists say biomass doesn't eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.

Thanks to a provincial government decision, Nova Scotians could be looking at a future power rate increase.  The decision splices together the strands of many competing public and private priorities, and depending on where you sit, you’ll rank them differently. They include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, meeting renewable energy targets, preserving forestry jobs, and —…

