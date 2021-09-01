How 27 units of affordable co-op housing in Halifax were sold off for cheap



More than two dozen units of affordable co-operative housing in Spryfield were quietly sold off last year in the midst of the city’s housing crisis.

And the government approved the sale.

New Armdale Westside Housing Co-operative Limited sold 19 properties to 3340837 Nova Scotia Limited in November 2020 for $1,220,000. The properties are mostly one- or two-unit buildings, and are scattered around the Spryfield area. Their combined assessed value for property taxation, typically much less than market value, is $3,514,800.

In 2015, according to the Housing Needs Assessment from the Housing and Homelessness Partnership, New Armdale’s portfolio was 53 units — the fifth largest co-op portfolio in the municipality at the time.

The co-op sold about half its portfolio — 27 units in total.

Wannetta Fisher with Pathways Housing, the property management company that works on behalf of New Armdale Westside and other co-ops, told the Halifax Examiner in an interview that most of the units were vacant.

“They were all in a state where they require a number of dollars to be put into them in order to make them rentable,” she said.

Fisher said the four units were occupied when the sale went through, and the continuation of those tenants’ leases was made a condition of the sale. She said the tenants were not members of the co-op.

The sale was negotiated last summer, with bids due at the end of July.

Fisher said four potential buyers, mostly contractors the co-op had worked with before, viewed the units. The co-op’s board approved the sale to 3340837 Nova Scotia Limited.

The company, owned by David Walsh, Elizabeth Walsh, Christopher Britton, and Mark Hartlin, was set up in September 2020. The numbered company is listed as the owner of another one, Spryfield Developments, set up in December 2020.

The Walshs also own Duel Properties Inc., a renovation, construction and landscaping company that operates under the name Duel Property Services, and FinishCoat Painting Ltd. Britton is an accountant and founder of Martello Wealth Advisory Inc., and Hartlin owns another painting company, Hartlin Painting and Decorating Ltd.

The Examiner asked each of the owners for interviews, but received no response.

Buyer recouping big money since the sale

Since the sale closed last year, 3340837 Nova Scotia Limited has recouped almost all of its initial investment.

The company renovated and sold a few of the properties on the open market — three three-bedroom townhouse-style condominium units. It got $292,000 for 89 Drumdonald Rd. in April 2021, $282,000 for 113 Drumdonald Rd. also in April, and $275,000 for 181 Ridgevalley Road in May.

3340837 sold two of the properties — 6 Aldergrove Dr. and 12 Sylvia Ave. — to another numbered company, 3317423 Nova Scotia Incorporated, in February 2021 for $365,000. The directors of 3317423 Nova Scotia Limited are Cory, Deborah and James Melvin. Deborah and James Melvin (better known as Jimmy Melvin Sr.) personally guaranteed the mortgage on the purchase.

One of those properties is a vacant parcel of land. The other is a duplex that appears to be occupied.

In total, 3340837 Nova Scotia Limited has recouped $1,214,000 of the initial purchase price of $1,220,000 — and it’s still holding 14 of the properties.

The company has also purchased a property next to one of the former co-ops, 29 Pine Grove Dr., for $275,000 in May 2021. And it bought another of the Ridgevalley Road condos, Unit 80, for $226,000 in March.

Government had to sign off

New Armdale Westside Housing Co-operative has a 25-year mortgage with Nova Scotia Housing Development Corporation for $3.2 million, signed in 2008, covering 40 properties, including the 19 sold. That meant the provincial government had to approve the sale.

“A cooperative housing organization with a Housing NS mortgage needs approval from the co-op membership and permission from Housing NS to sell units,” Jasmine Flemming, spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure and Housing, wrote in an email.

Fisher said the co-op was in poor financial health. It’s the result of the merger in 2007 of five co-operatives — Armdale and District Housing Co-Operative, Cliffside Housing Co-Operative, Nudondin Housing Co-Operative, Harbour West Housing Co-Operative, and Amos Housing Co-Operative.

Many of the units those co-ops owned were in rough shape, and while the newly-formed co-op received some funding to fix them up, it didn’t go as far as it was supposed to.

“They had looked at different options over the last probably six, seven years on what New Armdale Westside Housing could do in order to make their position more viable in the market,” Fisher said.

The co-op had been under pressure to sell some of its units for years, and in 2020, it made a move.

“I was getting several phone calls from different organizations, you know, ‘Why are not doing anything with these?'” Fisher said.

“The board finally put forward a motion to sell those properties, and finally got the Minister to sign off on it.”

Emails obtained through Freedom of Information and shared with the Examiner show two parties emailed the government asking about the properties in May 2020.

First was Duel Properties Inc. Walsh emailed Chuck Porter, then-MLA and housing minister, expressing interest in buying “vacant co op houses in the spryfield area.”

On the same day, the president of FH Development Group — whose name was redacted but is Faisal Al-Hammadi — emailed Porter as well, touting his record of providing housing in the Spryfield area that meets the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s definition of affordability.

“I would be interested in acquiring additional properties, so that I can continue to provide high-quality, affordable housing to residents,” Al-Hammadi wrote.

“I understand there are homes which are presently boarded-up, while others are unoccupied.”

The FOI disclosure doesn’t indicate Porter replied to either email, and then in September, it shows correspondence from New Armdale Westside Housing Corporation asking for permission to sell to Duel Properties, including the company’s full submission.

“Proceeds of the sale would be applied to the outstanding mortgage balances associated with the properties. Any remaining funds would be used to pay down the mortgage on any additional property carrying a mortgage at the time of sale,” New Armdale Westside director Elizabeth Kitely and secretary Olive Harrietha wrote to Housing Nova Scotia.