Houston announces hurricane relief, including $100 to every household that lost power for 48 hours

Premier Tim Houston has announced a series of Hurricane Fiona relief programs, including:

• $100 for every household that lost power for at least 48 hours to cover the cost of spoiled food

• $250 for every person that has to pay for tree or debris removal from their property

• an additional $250 on top of the existing $750 seniors care grant to help with storm repairs

• $150 to all current income assistance recipients, including Disability Support Program participants receiving income support

• $1,000 per household in emergency funding for people ordered out of their homes or who cannot return to their homes

The forms for accessing the relief money will be online by the end of the week, and additionally available at MLA offices.

In addition to relief for people and businesses, Houston also announced new supports for community organizations:

• a $2 million fund will assist community centres with the purchase and installation of generators

• $500,000 to Feed Nova Scotia and $150,000 in total for non-member food banks in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia

• $100,000 to Salvation Army and Red Cross organizations in Cape Breton

• $100,000 in total to shelters in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia to help with extra demand

• $100,000 to establish a hotel fund, administered by Cape Breton Community Housing, to provide temporary accommodations for people in shelters who cannot go back into their homes

• $150,000 to distribute support to families in need through the SchoolsPlus program; the support will come in the form of grocery store cards and access to food, where possible.

Houston estimated the relief programs will cost $40 million.

“I fundamentally believe that the role of government is to be there for Nova Scotians when they need help the most,” said Houston. “And I can’t think of a more appropriate time for government intervention and to be there to help Nova Scotians.”