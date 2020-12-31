Halifax restaurants and bars to reopen Monday

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Halifax bars and restaurants can reopen for in-house service on Monday.

“Given low case numbers over the holidays, restaurants and licenced establishments in areas of Halifax Regional Municipality and Hants County can reopen for dine-in service starting Jan. 4,” reads a provincial press release. “They must follow the province-wide restrictions, including ending service by 10 p.m. and closing by 11 p.m.”

Also today, the province announced three new cases of COVID-19. All are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone; one is close contact of a previously announced case and the other two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There are now 22 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, albeit not in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 2,203 tests yesterday. Another 736 tests were conducted Tuesday and Wednesday at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

