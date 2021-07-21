Halifax councillors yesterday voted to make a fundamental change at the Otter Lake Landfill. The dump operators and a triad of consultant reports say the change won’t make any difference besides saving money, but critics say it could lead to increased smells, birds, and varmints and affect nearby neighbourhoods. At issue are the Front End…
You are here: Home / Environment / Halifax council votes to initiate big changes at the Otter Lake dump
About Tim Bousquet
Tim Bousquet is the editor and publisher of the Halifax Examiner. email: [email protected]; Twitter