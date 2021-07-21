Halifax Examiner

Halifax council votes to initiate big changes at the Otter Lake dump

The municipality wants to shutter the Front End Processor and Waste Stabilization Facility, but opponents say doing so will increase odours, birds, and varmints.

Halifax councillors yesterday voted to make a fundamental change at the Otter Lake Landfill. The dump operators and a triad of consultant reports say the change won’t make any difference besides saving money, but critics say it could lead to increased smells, birds, and varmints and affect nearby neighbourhoods. At issue are the Front End…

