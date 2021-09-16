Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax Convention Centre deficit grows again

Halifax Convention Centre deficit grows again

By

The convention centre’s COVID-19 deficit is getting deeper. In year-end financial statements released on Thursday, Events East, the Crown corporation that runs the Halifax Convention Centre, reported that it lost $11,295,905 in fiscal 2020-2021. That’s about $200,000 more than forecast in Events East’s 2020-2021 budget, released months late in November 2020. The convention centre was…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.