Halifax Convention Centre deficit grows again

The convention centre’s COVID-19 deficit is getting deeper. In year-end financial statements released on Thursday, Events East, the Crown corporation that runs the Halifax Convention Centre, reported that it lost $11,295,905 in fiscal 2020-2021. That’s about $200,000 more than forecast in Events East’s 2020-2021 budget, released months late in November 2020. The convention centre was…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter