Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Environment / Green Choice: Premier Iain Rankin says he wants more renewably generated electricity. Does his plan make sense, and will it work?

Green Choice: Premier Iain Rankin says he wants more renewably generated electricity. Does his plan make sense, and will it work?

By

Premier Iain Rankin has staked his political future (and perhaps that of his Liberal party) on a promise to green the grid. It’s a promise that combines huge expectations and devilish details. On his first day as premier, and again in the throne speech, Rankin committed to shutter coal-fired generating plants by 2030. He has…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.