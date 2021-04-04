Premier Iain Rankin has staked his political future (and perhaps that of his Liberal party) on a promise to green the grid. It’s a promise that combines huge expectations and devilish details. On his first day as premier, and again in the throne speech, Rankin committed to shutter coal-fired generating plants by 2030. He has…
Green Choice: Premier Iain Rankin says he wants more renewably generated electricity. Does his plan make sense, and will it work?
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]