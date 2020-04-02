Graphed: COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, April 2, 2020

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Twenty new people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total to 193.

New known cases of COVID-19 by date

Total known cases of COVID-19 by date

Number of tests with confirmed results by date*:

Total number of tests with confirmed results by date*:

* I’ve received an answer to my question about test numbers from the Department of Health, as follows:

We report the number of positive and negative test results. Each day there may be some tests for which results may still be pending at the time of reporting. As a result, you cannot combine the positive and negative results or compare the numbers from one day to the next to determine the total number of tests conducted or samples processed by the lab during that period.

This is still somewhat confusing, as Dr. Strang has said they’re now getting results in as little as four hours. But as the department does not publish an exact number of all tests performed on any day, I’m still using the positive + negative results figure, and called it “tests with confirmed results.” Presumably, the tests with pending results will be captured in the figures for coming days.

