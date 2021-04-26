Former councillor Lorelei Nicoll seeks provincial Liberal nomination in Cole Harbour-Dartmouth

Former Halifax regional councillor Lorelei Nicoll wants to make the jump to provincial politics.

Nicoll announced Monday morning that she’s seeking the Liberal nomination for the new Cole Harbour-Dartmouth riding. Nicoll was the councillor for the same area for three terms, from 2008 to 2020. She announced last July she wouldn’t reoffer in October’s municipal election.

“Over the past twelve years, I have had the privilege of serving many of you as your municipal Councillor. Those twelve years were some of the most rewarding of my career. In the four months since stepping down as Councillor, I have not been able to take my mind or heart away from community matters,” Nicoll wrote in a Facebook post.

“I am ready to bring new ideas and energy to our province, ensuring that problems and solutions unique to our communities are given the consideration they deserve, and to continue to serve you with commitment, timeliness, and kindness.”

The new riding of Cole Harbour-Dartmouth encompasses portions of the current Dartmouth South, Cole Harbour-Portland Valley, and Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage ridings. The lines were redrawn as part of the 2019 Electoral Boundaries Commission, which increased the number of electoral districts in the province — and seats in the legislature — from 51 to 55. There’s an interactive map showing the old and new ridings here. The new districts come into effect for Nova Scotia’s next provincial election.

The province doesn’t have fixed election dates, but Elections Nova Scotia is ready for a vote as of April 1, and the next election has to happen by spring 2022.

Nicoll is not the only candidate for the Cole Harbour-Dartmouth nomination. George Mbamalu, who ran in District 3 — Dartmouth South-Eastern Passage in October’s municipal election, announced he wants to be the Liberal candidate on April 17.

Update, April 26:

This post was updated to add that Mbamalu is also seeking the nomination.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!