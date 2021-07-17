Following a $321 million spending blitz, a provincial election will be called this morning

Update: Election Day is August 17.

Premier Iain Rankin is at Government House this morning, undoubtedly asking Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc to call a provincial election.

Yesterday, the Rankin government made six new spending announcements totalling more than $20 million in public money. Most of the spending commitments were made in tandem with the federal Liberal government — a federal election is expected after the one here in Nova Scotia.

Pre-election spending commitments on the part of the provincial Liberals have now hit $321 million. Yesterday Ottawa also announced it would provide Nova Scotia municipalities with a top-up of $55 million in addition to $58 million already received for infrastructure projects ranging from garbage to water treatment to fire hall upgrades to repairs to public buildings.

Here’s the list (location is site of announcement; expenditures may be broader):

July 16

Dartmouth: $4 million for seafood plant; $2.9 million for lobster gear

Halifax: $3.3 million for energy efficiency upgrades for libraries and arenas

New Waterford: $7.7 million for a new recreation centre

Milford: $858,000 for repairs to 35 community halls and theatres

Yarmouth: $790,000 for the multi-use trail

East Preston: $500,000 for the multi-use trail

July 15

Halifax: $37 million for 60 electric buses in HRM

Halifax: $7.6 million for upgrades to hospital equipment

July 14

Halifax: $3 million to deal with overcrowded Emergency Department at the QE2

Sydney: $213,000 for a free bus pass trial for low-income riders

July 13

Halifax: $8 million as the province’s annual contribution towards the federal daycare program

July 12

Halifax: $4.8 million to establish the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute

Halifax: $1.0 million emergency aid for non-profit arenas/rec centres

July 9

Halifax: $96.5 million for new nursing home beds/upgrades to facilities

July 8

Antigonish: $7.5 million for three municipal solar projects (in Antigonish, Berwick, Mahone Bay)

July 6

Halifax: $25 million to create 600-900 affordable housing units

Digby: $1 million to upgrade the Digby Wharf

July 5

Halifax: $18 million for expanded cancer care — new lymphoma cancer treatment covered and additional cancer expenses

New Ross: $5.4 million for silviculture/roads/forestry training

Bridgewater: $615,000 energy retrofit for rec centre

June 30

Halifax: $4.6 million for the Cogswell renewable energy system

June 29

Halifax: $2.5 million for small business online marketing

June 28

Truro: $6.1 million for the Centre for Forest Innovation, NSCC

Kentville: $1.2 million for the multi-use recreation trail

Halifax: $1.1 million for expanded payments for caregivers

Sydney: $300,000 for an electric bus study

June 27

Lantz: $740,000 for five East Hants recreation projects

June 26

HRM: $700,000 for the canoe clubs in Waverley and Lake Echo

June 24

Antigonish: $1.3 million for the multi-use trail

Halifax: $ 7.5 million towards the land purchase for the Francophone school

June 23

Lunenburg: $1 million yearly for the Palliative Care Unit

Lunenburg: $23.6 million for NS Film production

June 21

New Minas: $500,000 for disabled adults job support

June 19

Sydney: $3 million for the downtown core makeover

Englishtown: $1.3 million for abolishing passenger ferry fees

June 18

Cookville: $1 million for a water tank

Port Hawkesbury: $1 million for the multi-use trail

Mabou: $454,000 for paving the Dalbrae Academy and the bus garage

June 17

Bedford: $1 million for the Bedford Commuter Ferry Study

June 15

Halifax: $18.2 million towards tourism supports

June 11

Yarmouth: $1 million yearly expands cancer care in southwest NS

June 9

Sydney: $600,000 Centre 200 rink upgrade

June 8

Whycocomagh:$1.96 million for the wastewater treatment plant

June 7

Antigonish: $4.7 million for community transit upgrades