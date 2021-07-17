Following a $321 million spending blitz, a provincial election will be called this morning

Update: Election Day is August 17.
Premier Iain Rankin is at Government House this morning, undoubtedly asking Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc to call a provincial election.
Yesterday, the Rankin government made six new spending announcements totalling more than $20 million in public money. Most of the spending commitments were made in tandem with the federal Liberal government — a federal election is expected after the one here in Nova Scotia.
Pre-election spending commitments on the part of the provincial Liberals have now hit $321 million. Yesterday Ottawa also announced it would provide Nova Scotia municipalities with a top-up of $55 million in addition to $58 million already received for infrastructure projects ranging from garbage to water treatment to fire hall upgrades to repairs to public buildings.
Here’s the list (location is site of announcement; expenditures may be broader):
July 16
Dartmouth: $4 million for seafood plant; $2.9 million for lobster gear
Halifax: $3.3 million for energy efficiency upgrades for libraries and arenas
New Waterford: $7.7 million for a new recreation centre
Milford: $858,000 for repairs to 35 community halls and theatres
Yarmouth: $790,000 for the multi-use trail
East Preston: $500,000 for the multi-use trail
July 15
Halifax: $37 million for 60 electric buses in HRM
Halifax: $7.6 million for upgrades to hospital equipment
July 14
Halifax: $3 million to deal with overcrowded Emergency Department at the QE2
Sydney: $213,000 for a free bus pass trial for low-income riders
July 13
Halifax: $8 million as the province’s annual contribution towards the federal daycare program
July 12
Halifax: $4.8 million to establish the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute
Halifax: $1.0 million emergency aid for non-profit arenas/rec centres
July 9
Halifax: $96.5 million for new nursing home beds/upgrades to facilities
July 8
Antigonish: $7.5 million for three municipal solar projects (in Antigonish, Berwick, Mahone Bay)
July 6
Halifax: $25 million to create 600-900 affordable housing units
Digby: $1 million to upgrade the Digby Wharf
July 5
Halifax: $18 million for expanded cancer care — new lymphoma cancer treatment covered and additional cancer expenses
New Ross: $5.4 million for silviculture/roads/forestry training
Bridgewater: $615,000 energy retrofit for rec centre
June 30
Halifax: $4.6 million for the Cogswell renewable energy system
June 29
Halifax: $2.5 million for small business online marketing
June 28
Truro: $6.1 million for the Centre for Forest Innovation, NSCC
Kentville: $1.2 million for the multi-use recreation trail
Halifax: $1.1 million for expanded payments for caregivers
Sydney: $300,000 for an electric bus study
June 27
Lantz: $740,000 for five East Hants recreation projects
June 26
HRM: $700,000 for the canoe clubs in Waverley and Lake Echo
June 24
Antigonish: $1.3 million for the multi-use trail
Halifax: $ 7.5 million towards the land purchase for the Francophone school
June 23
Lunenburg: $1 million yearly for the Palliative Care Unit
Lunenburg: $23.6 million for NS Film production
June 21
New Minas: $500,000 for disabled adults job support
June 19
Sydney: $3 million for the downtown core makeover
Englishtown: $1.3 million for abolishing passenger ferry fees
June 18
Cookville: $1 million for a water tank
Port Hawkesbury: $1 million for the multi-use trail
Mabou: $454,000 for paving the Dalbrae Academy and the bus garage
June 17
Bedford: $1 million for the Bedford Commuter Ferry Study
June 15
Halifax: $18.2 million towards tourism supports
June 11
Yarmouth: $1 million yearly expands cancer care in southwest NS
June 9
Sydney: $600,000 Centre 200 rink upgrade
June 8
Whycocomagh:$1.96 million for the wastewater treatment plant
June 7
Antigonish: $4.7 million for community transit upgrades
Comments
Tom Servaes says
It would be interesting to see a tally of how much money goes to public infrastructure and services (e.g., healthcare, education, parks) and how much goes to individuals part of private organizations, for profit and non-profit (e.g., studies, PR, subsidies). I’d like to see that for each of the party’s promises.