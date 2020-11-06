Excellence in paper profits

Halifax Examiner

Court documents show that after Northern Pulp made $59.9 million in loan repayments to its corporate owner Paper Excellence, it asked the province of Nova Scotia for $50 million in new financing, over and above the $85 million it already owes the province. The province declined to provide new loans, but did agree to a freeze on all payments from the existing loans.

By

For the past half a year, while the Northern Pulp mill has been in “hibernation,” Northern Pulp — the company — has been one of seven related companies petitioning for creditor protection in the British Columbia Supreme Court, while it works on a “plan of compromise or arrangement” during a “restructuring phase.” As the Halifax…

