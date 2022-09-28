Halifax Examiner

Elections Nova Scotia wants e-voting option for provincial elections

The next time Nova Scotians go to the polls, they’ll only have to log on to cast a vote. Elections Nova Scotia (ENS) issued a request for proposals (RFP) on Tuesday seeking a “a Nova Scotia Internet Voting Solution.” In 2020, the government introduced amendments to the Elections Act to allow internet voting, particularly for…

