The next time Nova Scotians go to the polls, they’ll only have to log on to cast a vote. Elections Nova Scotia (ENS) issued a request for proposals (RFP) on Tuesday seeking a “a Nova Scotia Internet Voting Solution.” In 2020, the government introduced amendments to the Elections Act to allow internet voting, particularly for…
You are here: Home / Government / Elections / Elections Nova Scotia wants e-voting option for provincial elections
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter