Ecology Action Centre energy coordinator Gurprasad Gurumurthy on Nova Scotia Power’s plan to reduce carbon emissions

By

Gurprasad Gurumurthy is the energy coordinator for the Ecology Action Centre. The environmental group was involved in the discussion of Nova Scotia Power’s long-term plan for tackling climate change and “decarbonizing” the production of electricity.  The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is a 35-year planning document that maps out how the Province will met legislated goals…

