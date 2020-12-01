Decarbonization: how will Nova Scotia Power get to “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions?

“Powering a Green Nova Scotia, Together.” That’s the title of a long-awaited, long-term strategy filed by Nova Scotia Power to the regulator describing how the company proposes to reduce our carbon footprint over the next 25 years. “The need for deep greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction is recognized across the globe” says the Integrated Resource…
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]