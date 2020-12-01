Decarbonization: how will Nova Scotia Power get to “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions?

This week Tara is joined by Halifax poet laureate Sue Goyette, who offers insight into her process creating her new book Anthesis, reworked from her nearly 20-year-old debut novel. Their wide-ranging conversation touches on bearing witness to the agave in the Public Gardens, Fiona Apple’s comeback and the record only she could make, feelings, late bloomers, smashing systems, and tough times. It’s really good.

