Provincial auditor-general Kim Adair released two reports today. One, as reported earlier by Tim Bousquet, examined how the McNeil government contracted Dalhousie University to distribute $100 million in emergency financial assistance to people and businesses during the first wave of COVID in 2020. The second report looks at $193 million the province put in a…
You are here: Home / Featured / Auditor General: the province shouldn’t have outside agencies run programs without knowing the full costs
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]