Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Featured / Auditor General: the province shouldn’t have outside agencies run programs without knowing the full costs

Auditor General: the province shouldn’t have outside agencies run programs without knowing the full costs

By

Provincial auditor-general Kim Adair released two reports today.  One, as reported earlier by Tim Bousquet, examined how the McNeil government contracted Dalhousie University to distribute $100 million in emergency financial assistance to people and businesses during the first wave of COVID in 2020.  The second report looks at $193 million the province put in a…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.