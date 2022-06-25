Halifax Examiner

Atlantic Gold’s parent company hints it may halt its Nova Scotia operation

After St Barbara Ltd issued a statement falsely blaming the province for permitting delays, its stock price fell by 14%.

St Barbara Ltd, the Australian mining company that owns Atlantic Gold and Atlantic Mining NS, which operates the Touquoy open pit gold mine in Moose River, is in trouble. This week, St Barbara’s share prices crashed 14% “to a multi-year low,” after the company released a statement that warns of “near-term risk of disruption” at…

