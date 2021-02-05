Last year it was a propaganda blitz. For several weeks in the spring of 2020, Atlantic Gold, which operates an open pit gold mine in Moose River in the Halifax Regional Municipality and wants to open three more along the Eastern Shore, bombarded people in Nova Scotia with its PR. Atlantic Gold’s owner, Australia’s St…
You are here: Home / Commentary / Atlantic Gold’s lobbying blitz
About Joan Baxter
Joan Baxter is an award-winning Nova Scotian journalist and author. Website: www.joanbaxter.ca; Twitter; Email: [email protected]