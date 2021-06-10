Halifax Examiner

Acadians go to court in bid for a Chéticamp electoral riding

The organization representing the province’s Acadians has filed a notice of motion with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court as part of their decades-long attempt to secure an electoral riding in the Chéticamp area of Cape Breton. In a media release issued Wednesday, the Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse (FANE) announced the court filing along with…

