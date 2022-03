Episode 69 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is published.

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, and Music Nova Scotia has put together a day of programming topped by a huge live show at the Marquee. Pop artist Izra Fitch is on that lineup, and she stops by the show to talk about her gradual and full acceptance of the genre she loves (and loves to play), the women who inspire her, the evolution of her stage act, and that time she was Tara’s student. Plus Dana Beeler from MNS phones in to chat about why this day remains important to a certain sector of its membership.

Listen to the episode here.

