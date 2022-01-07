82 prisoners at Burnside jail have COVID-19

There are now 82 cases of COVID-19 at the provincial jail in Burnside.

Justice Department spokesperson Heather Fairbairn confirmed the new total at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in an email to the Halifax Examiner on Friday.

“None are in hospital. There are no cases in the women’s unit. As we mentioned previously, several staff members have also tested positive or are awaiting results and are self-isolating,” Fairbairn wrote.

The case count is up since Tuesday, when the Examiner reported it was 74.

There were 230 prisoners at the jail as of Thursday, and Fairbairn said three people “were approved for temporary absence/early release in the last two days.”

There are no cases in other provincial corrections facilities, Fairbairn said.

In federal prisons in Nova Scotia, where cases are proactively reported online, there have been a total of 25 cases as of Wednesday — 24 at Nova Institution for Women and one at Springhill Institution. Of the cases at Nova, 13 are considered active and 11 are considered recovered.

