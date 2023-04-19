Nova Scotia’s NDP are planning to raise the issue of Paper Excellence and the findings of a recent media investigation into the company at an upcoming meeting of the provincial Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee. This follows a successful motion by the federal NDP natural resources critic, MP Charlie Angus, to invite Paper Excellence […]
Nova Scotia NDP to ask Natural Resources Committee to look into Paper Excellence
Premier Tim Houston and Liberal leader Zach Churchill refuse to address the Deforestation Inc. investigation into the company.